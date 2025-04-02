Body of newborn found; probe underway in Chennai

CHENNAI: The body of a newborn child, wrapped in a plastic sheet, was found dumped in a canal in the Pattinapakkam area. It was recovered by the police on Tuesday. Public spotted stray dogs biting off the plastic sheet and noticed the newborn inside after which, they chased away the dogs and alerted the police. A police team recovered the newborn’s body and sent it to a government hospital. Police are perusing the CCTV footage in the neighbourhood to find the person who dumped the body in the canal. Further investigations are underway.