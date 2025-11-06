Body near Fort station: Railway cops arrest one on murder charges

CHENNAI: Police have arrested a man for allegedly murdering and dumping his body by the tracks near Fort railway station.

After the public alerted the authorities on November 2, the police had identified the deceased as R Asmath Basha (38) of Pulianthope, an electrician.

While police initially assumed that he had collapsed and died, the post-mortem confirmed that he died by strangulation.

Railway Police (GRP) - Egmore checked the CCTV footage between Fort and Park railway stations and noticed that the victim alighted from a suburban train at the Fort station around 10.50 pm on November 1.

Further probe revealed that Basha met his acquaintance, Suresh (38), and his friend, and the trio drank together beside the railway tracks. Suresh had demanded money from Basha, and when the latter refused, he strangulated him with a cloth and fled with his mobile phone.

GRP cops arrested Suresh and are searching for his acquaintance, Srinivasan (52). Suresh was produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.