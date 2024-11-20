BMW mows down Rapido rider in Maduravoyal; it takes cops an hr to find body thrown 100m away

CHENNAI: A luxury car allegedly driven at a high speed mowed down a Rapido rider on the Maduravoyal-Tambaram bypass on Wednesday. Such was the impact of the collision that the victim was thrown more than 100 metres.

The deceased was identified as Pradeep Kumar from Pondy Bazaar.

According to a Thanthi TV report, the Rapido driver was thrown off the bike by more than 100 metres and landed in a bush and succumbed to his injuries on the spot itself.

The report said the police officials had to search for his body.

The police are conducting an investigation and are searching for the driver of the BMW car, who is absconding.