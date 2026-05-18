Blinding headlights on Chennai roads create safety hazards, rankle motorists

Though commuters are strictly advised to follow the norms set under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, many ignore them, overlooking the dangers such blinding lights pose to public safety. “While driving at night, the bright glare from other vehicles causes sudden loss of vision, making it difficult to notice turning points, which could put fellow passengers at risk,” said V Vinoth Kumar, an auto driver.

Similarly, the glare is making it difficult for two-wheeler riders at night, often causing health issues like eye strain and headaches. “Compared to heavy vehicles, the high-beam glare from cars and bikes is far more intense,” said D Toren Vishal, a daily commuter and resident of Royapuram.