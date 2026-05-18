Blinding headlights on Chennai roads create safety hazards, rankle motorists

CHENNAI: The problem of dazzling headlights used by motorists and heavy vehicle drivers is rampant in the city, as illegal vehicle modifications continue to severely affect road safety. The growing demand for after-market lighting products among the public has raised concerns, with calls for stricter enforcement against violators in the city.
Due to persistent negligence, the situation often leads to accidents, including crashes, rollovers and collisions.
Illegal vehicle modifications, where stock 45W-55W bulbs are replaced with 90W-100W bulbs, are also considered a major factor contributing to the issue. “When the glare from the opposite lane was a stock bulb (yellow light), the exposure was not that much as it contained limited glare, where I can drive continuously for two days. But after encountering the dazzling glare lights, even one day of rest is not enough because of the fatigue and excessive eye strain caused by the brightness,” opined S Gowtham, an All-India Permit lorry driver. “Within city limits, drivers try to avoid using high beams, but the public’s adaptation of dazzling lights makes it difficult for us to see properly.”
Though commuters are strictly advised to follow the norms set under the Tamil Nadu Motor Vehicles Rules, many ignore them, overlooking the dangers such blinding lights pose to public safety. “While driving at night, the bright glare from other vehicles causes sudden loss of vision, making it difficult to notice turning points, which could put fellow passengers at risk,” said V Vinoth Kumar, an auto driver.
Similarly, the glare is making it difficult for two-wheeler riders at night, often causing health issues like eye strain and headaches. “Compared to heavy vehicles, the high-beam glare from cars and bikes is far more intense,” said D Toren Vishal, a daily commuter and resident of Royapuram.
Hazard markers installed on medians across city roads and highways help prevent accidents by reflecting glare from long-range lights and improving visibility. Experts claimed that high beams should be used only in poorly lit areas and not within city limits, while authorities must closely monitor violations and impose stricter penalties.
“The rising public demand for LED lights is pushing us to supply them because customers prefer them,” said a shop owner from Pudupet.