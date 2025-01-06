Facing flack for banning black cloth at CM Stalin meet, Chennai cops say will avoid in future

CHENNAI: The city police clarified on Sunday that security personnel confiscated black dupattas from attendees during a government event held in Egmore, which was part of taking precautions to ensure the safety of attendees.

As part of their security checks, personnel inspected authorised individuals before allowing them to enter the event venue. In one instance, attendees wearing black dupattas were asked to surrender them before being allowed to proceed, police said.

This cautious approach was reportedly taken due to the unnecessary sense of precaution among the security personnel on duty, it was clarified. The security division has been provided with relevant guidelines to prevent similar incidents in the future, the city police said.

