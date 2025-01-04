BJP's women leaders urge Governor Ravi to order CBI probe into Anna Univ sexual assault

CHENNAI: Women leaders from the State BJP unit lined up at Raj Bhavan on Saturday to present a petition to Governor RN Ravi urging him to order an independent probe into the Anna University student's sexual assault.

Tamilisai Soundararajan, Kushboo, Radhika, Vijayadharani and others met the Governor at his office in Raj Bhavan, demanding a CBI investigation, alleging the State government was trying to protect the real culprits.

After meeting the Governor, former Governor Tamilisai met the media with other leaders and criticised Chief Minister MK Stalin over the probe into the sexual assault. Tamilisai alleged that the investigation wasn't being conducted in a free and fair manner under the DMK government.

She alleged that after the DMK ascended to power in the State, a series of sexual violence had occurred against women, especially in educational institutions.

The senior BJP leader alleged that women are not living safely in the DMK regime. In the present case, the government is trying to protect the real culprits and questioned why the CM has not responded to the issue till now. The victim had stated that another accused was also involved in the offence, she said. Why no action has been taken to nab the other guy, Tamilisai wondered.

Opposition parties in the State, including AIADMK, PMK, NTK and actor Vijay's TVK, have been voicing concerns about the sexual assault incident. After Vijay met Governor Ravi over the incident, BJP's women leaders have now met the gubernatorial head with a complaint against the DMK government.