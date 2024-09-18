BJP man's daughters assaulted over land dispute in Karaikudi; kin claim police inaction

CHENNAI: A BJP functionary's family members were allegedly attacked by goons over a land dispute in Karaikudi on Tuesday, as reported by Daily Thanthi. His two young daughters were also reportedly molested.

Duraipandi, a resident of RS Subbarayan Estate in Karaikudi Sankarapuram Perichiamman Nagar and a local BJP functionary, is currently involved in a land dispute with Letchumana Perumal from Chennai.

Last week, a gang associated with Letchumana Perumal invaded Duraipandi's property, attacked his associates and set fire to hay kept for cattle. Although Duraipandi filed a complaint at the Karaikudi North Police Station, tensions still escalated when Letchumana Perumal's goons yesterday attempted to demolish Duraipandi's utensil rental shop on the disputed land with a JCB, resulting in further clashes between the two factions.

When Duraipandi's family members confronted the goons, they reportedly assaulted them, as stated in a police complaint. Duraipandi's wife Karthika, her sister Ambika, and Duraipandi's mother Rani were injured in the attack and are receiving treatment at the Karaikudi District Government Hospital.

Karthika has also complained to the Karaikudi Assistant Superintendent of Police that their two schoolgoing daughters were assaulted and molested during the confrontations.

She also claimed that Police Inspector Ravindran has been biased toward the opposing faction, which has made them scared to even leave their home.

Meanwhile, Duraipandi's neighbours have also expressed concern over the lack of effective police action.