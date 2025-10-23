Bites and brews: How Chennai’s hotels are reinventing bar snacks

CHENNAI: The changing face of the hotel industry is best reflected in something as simple as its bar snacks. Once limited to classics like masala peanuts, papads and fried fish, today’s offerings tell a very different story. While a few old favourites still hold their place, hotels are now reimagining bar snacks with a focus on indulgence, creativity, and even lighter, health-conscious options.

Manoj Kumar, Food and Beverage Manager at Taj Club House, observes that bar bites have evolved remarkably over the years. What was once a simple accompaniment to drinks has now become an essential part of the overall bar experience. "Bar snacks are designed to complement the drink. The food we serve should elevate the cocktail, not just sit beside it. We still have the classics like masala peanuts, fish fingers, and chicken 65 on our menu, but we’ve given them a modern twist. These timeless favourites will always stay, but we ensure they pair well with our cocktails,” says Manoj.

According to him, the way guests perceive bar snacks has also changed. “It’s no longer about just serving something to munch on while you drink. Today, the focus is on pairing cocktails with the right kind of bites. We try to balance local favourites with global influences, blending familiar comfort with fresh, international flavours. From sliders to Asian-inspired nibbles, we look for combinations that surprise our diners,” he explains.

At Blend, the bar at Taj Club House, this approach comes alive in their new menu. “We’re introducing dishes like quinoa arancini and bruschetta, which are light and refreshing. We also personalise the preparation and guide our guests on which bites pair best with their cocktails. Our spiced fox nut chaat and crispy chickpea popcorn have become all-time favourites among regulars,” adds Manoj.

Emphasising the regional touch in their offerings, he shares a few signature pairings that capture the spirit of the city. “Our Madras rasam cocktail pairs well with Madras-spiced tossed idlis, while Navarasam goes perfectly with eral kari sukka. These combinations highlight how local flavours can blend seamlessly with modern mixology,” he says with a smile.

Chef Saptarishi, Senior Sous Chef at Madras Pavilion, ITC Grand Chola, says that today’s guests expect their beverage bites to strike the perfect balance between indulgence, health-conscious choices and novelty. “Flavourful and satisfying bites that are perfect for snacking are what diners prefer now. At the same time, many guests are looking for nutritious and wholesome options that fit their dietary preferences, like vegan, gluten-free or low-carb. Young guests want something creative and Instagram-worthy, dishes that not only taste great but also create a memorable experience. In short, guests want bar bites that are delicious, visually appealing, mindful of their dietary needs and still bring an element of surprise,” Chef Saptarishi tells DT Next.

He adds that Cheroot and Tranquebar, the popular bars at ITC Grand Chola, have embraced this evolving palate with their elaborate Grub Bazar, a curated selection that allows guests to choose from a range of inventive dishes. “From kozhi ghee roast sliders and Madras mezze to pandi curry panniyaram, kaima choru with Scotch eggs, Madras fried chicken, and dessert jars, there’s something to please every mood and craving,” says the chef.

At Radio Room, one of the popular hangout spots in the city, the focus is firmly on comfort food when it comes to bar bites. Zahir Naina from Radio Room shares that over the years, bar snacks have evolved, but the love for familiar, flavourful comfort dishes has only grown stronger. “Our guests enjoy food that feels satisfying and pairs perfectly with their drinks. Some of our signature favourites include Parmesan broccoli kebab, mozzarella-stuffed yellow chilli fritters, Kakinada chicken, fish tacos, mutton chukka on toast, vodka egg fritters, and southern fried chicken. These are dishes our regulars keep coming back for.”

He adds that while trends in bar food continue to change, comfort food remains timeless. “Over the years, we’ve adapted to what our guests enjoy most. Our regulars know exactly what they want, and we make sure to deliver that experience every time. Peri peri grilled prawns, for instance, is one of the most loved dishes on our menu,” says Zahir.