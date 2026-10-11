Biryani, pickle and halwa in a scoop: Ciacco’s twist on gelato

CHENNAI: Gelato is having a moment, with experimental flavours drawing attention from food enthusiasts and social media audiences. At Gelateria Ciacco in Teynampet, scoops inspired by Dindigul biryani, maanga oorugai and Iruttu Kadai Tirunelveli halwa sit alongside classic Italian flavours. The aim is not just to create unusual combinations for social media, but to recreate familiar flavours in gelato while retaining their defining characteristics.
Praveen Dante Rajagopal and Cheruba Nelson, who previously founded and ran Les Amis, wanted their next venture to offer premium, authentic gelato in an approachable setting. Along with co-founder Ved Shankar, they envisioned a relaxed, family-friendly space serving gelato, coffee, freshly baked goods and food.
“We are inspired by our travels, childhood favourites, dishes we discover at local eateries, and even suggestions from our own team and customers,” the founders explain. There is no fixed formula for choosing a flavour. If an idea excites them and can work as gelato or sorbetto, they experiment with it.
The menu balances familiar favourites with limited-edition creations. Piedmontese Pistachio, Hokkaidō Gyūnyū, Ma Chérie, Manmathan, Ube Halaya 2.0, Dubai Kadayif Chocolate 2.0 and Cioccolato all’Arancia are among the crowd favourites. More than 50 limited-edition flavours, including mangosteen, kozhukattai, Dindigul biryani and Iruttu Kadai Tirunelveli halwa, rotate over time.
For founder and head chef Cheruba Nelson, the Dindigul Biryani Gelato began as an impromptu experiment. Having already explored savoury flavours with Urga Gelato, she wanted to push the idea further. A Dindigul biryani kit from her friend Aathi of Cookd provided the starting point.
The challenge was to recreate the experience of eating biryani without making the flavour overpowering. Fried onions, caramelised rice from the bottom of the biryani pot and fried Veg 65 helped recreate its characteristic textures and finishing touches. “We wanted to retain the experience of eating biryani, not just its flavour,” says Cheruba.
Cheruba and Praveen, the café’s in-house master gelatiere, develop new flavours by tasting the original dish or ingredient and identifying its defining flavours, aromas and textures. Some creations take just one or two trials, while others require as many as ten to achieve the right balance.
Our tasting reflected this approach. The Maanga Oorugai Gelato, made with in-house mango pickle, delivered a distinctive tang, with mango pieces adding to its familiar flavour. The Dindigul Biryani Gelato closely recalled the dish, albeit in a cold, creamy form.
For those who prefer conventional flavours, the Hokkaidō Gyūnyū milk gelato was creamy and comforting, while the Fraise Sorbetto offered a fresh strawberry flavour.
The menu extends beyond gelato. The Milo Bombolini, an Italian doughnut tossed in Malaysian Milo and malt powder and filled with Milo pastry cream and dark chocolate ganache, made for a satisfying sweet bite. The Assorted Arancini Platter featured golden-fried pink cabbage risotto balls, avocado balls and chilli cheese corn balls, served warm with three house-made dips. Its crisp exteriors and accompanying dips made it a standout savoury option.
The founders also introduced a theatre-style area overlooking the production line. Although customers initially took time to get used to removing their shoes and settling in, the team says it has since become popular, particularly with children. The idea is to create a homely space where guests can relax and watch their gelato being made.