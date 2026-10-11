Biryani, pickle and halwa in a scoop: Ciacco’s twist on gelato

Praveen Dante Rajagopal and Cheruba Nelson, who previously founded and ran Les Amis, wanted their next venture to offer premium, authentic gelato in an approachable setting. Along with co-founder Ved Shankar, they envisioned a relaxed, family-friendly space serving gelato, coffee, freshly baked goods and food.

“We are inspired by our travels, childhood favourites, dishes we discover at local eateries, and even suggestions from our own team and customers,” the founders explain. There is no fixed formula for choosing a flavour. If an idea excites them and can work as gelato or sorbetto, they experiment with it.

The menu balances familiar favourites with limited-edition creations. Piedmontese Pistachio, Hokkaidō Gyūnyū, Ma Chérie, Manmathan, Ube Halaya 2.0, Dubai Kadayif Chocolate 2.0 and Cioccolato all’Arancia are among the crowd favourites. More than 50 limited-edition flavours, including mangosteen, kozhukattai, Dindigul biryani and Iruttu Kadai Tirunelveli halwa, rotate over time.