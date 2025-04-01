Biryani outlets, meat shops make brisk business on Eid

CHENNAI: Chennaiites’ love for biryani was evident on Monday, when biryani shops made a killing with hundreds of non-vegetarian lovers dining with their Muslim brethren to celebrate Ramzan. There were long queues outside restaurants and small food vendors, and orders kept flying past the counters for different flavours of biryani.

Most restaurants in Periamet and Anna Salai were packed by noon. Many famous biryani restaurants closed early on Monday because of overcrowding.

Online orders also piled up. Even food delivery agents of Swiggy and Zomato were kept busy throughout the day delivering mouth-watering delicacies made of meat and seafood. Biryani buckets were one of the ‘most wanted’ items for homes and private companies. The sale of buckets of biryani were sold in huge volumes; family packs for 7-15 people were most sought-after on Monday.

Furthermore, meat shops were crowded too since early morning. Shops selling goat, beef, poultry and fish had higher sales than usual.