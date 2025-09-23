Bike-borne duo robs cashier of Rs 45.68 lakh near Koyambedu

CHENNAI: Police have launched a search for two men who robbed the cashier of a private firm of Rs 45.68 lakh at knifepoint on Poonamallee High Road near Nerkundram on Monday night after ramming into the cashier's two-wheeler.

The victim, J Narayanan (35) of Vedha Nagar, Virugambakkam, worked as a cashier at a wholesale vegetable shop in the Koyambedu market. According to police, Narayanan collected money from a trader in Kothavalchavadi and was returning to Koyambedu when the incident occurred.

As he approached the Koyambedu bridge, another motorcycle rammed into his vehicle, causing him to fall. The two riders had then snatched the bag containing the cash. When Narayanan resisted, they threatened him with a weapon, police said.

According to police sources, the victim gave chase, but the duo attacked him with a weapon. He chased them on his motorcycle, but the duo intercepted him again and attacked him and escaped, police said.

Narayanan later filed a complaint at the Koyambedu police station. Police have registered a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and launched a search for the suspects.