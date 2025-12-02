Bids to smuggle ganja, exotic wildlife at Chennai airport foiled; 3 arrested

CHENNAI: Customs officials foiled attempts to smuggle ganja and exotic wildlife in three separate incidents at the Chennai airport. Three passengers were detained.

In the first incident, the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU), acting on specific intelligence, intercepted an Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur on Sunday. During the search, the officers found 3.42 kg of ganja valued at 1.2 crore inside his baggage, packed in seven airtight carbon paper and arrested him.

In the second case, another Indian passenger who arrived from Bangkok was intercepted, and his luggage contained 693 grams of ganja, packed in three airtight packets. The contraband, valued at Rs 24.3 lakh, was seized, and the passenger was arrested under the NDPS Act.

In the third incident, the officers intercepted a Malaysian passenger who arrived from Kuala Lumpur on Friday and found 2,805 live Red-Eared Slider turtles inside the carton box the passenger was carrying. The turtles were safely fed under the supervision of Wildlife Crime Control Bureau (WCCB) officials and subsequently re-exported to the country of origin the same day. The passenger was arrested, and further investigation is in progress.