Bids invited for elevated corridor on ECR from Thiruvanmiyur to Uthandi

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority (TANSHA) has called for international competitive bids for the construction of a four-lane elevated corridor along East Coast Road (ECR), between Thiruvanmiyur and Uthandi, under the Hybrid Annuity Mode.

The 15-km elevated stretch, beginning at Tidel Park junction and ending at Uthandi, is aimed at easing traffic congestion and cutting down travel time on the busy corridor. At present, motorists face 17 traffic signals on this stretch, taking between 45 minutes and an hour to cover the distance. Once completed, the elevated road is expected to reduce travel time to around 20 minutes.

The project, which has been estimated to cost Rs 2,100 crore, will be the first one to be undertaken by the newly formed Tamil Nadu State Highways Authority. The announcement was made as part of the State Budget 2025-26.

The corridor will pass through key junctions including LB Road, Kottivakkam, Neelangarai, Injambakkam, and Akkarai. To serve local commuters, entry and exit ramps will be provided at LB Road junction, Thiruvanmiyur RTO office, Neelangarai, Injambakkam, and Akkarai.

Officials said that the stretch currently carries around 69,000 vehicles per day, and despite road widening, congestion persists due to the large number of vehicles and 347 minor roads feeding into the highway. The elevated corridor, they said, would provide a long-term solution without requiring additional land acquisition, except for portions already earmarked for six-laning works.