Beyond research: His Tamil pride helped the return of Chola plates

CHENNAI: The return of the centuries-old Anaimangalam Chola copper plates from the Netherlands to India has drawn attention to the behind-the-scenes efforts of one man researcher and documentary filmmaker Hemanth whose work is learnt to have played a major role in strengthening the case for their restitution.
The copper plates, associated with the reigns of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola, had remained in the Netherlands for nearly 300 years and were preserved at Leiden University. Their return to India was officially announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there, marking a major moment in the recovery of India's cultural heritage.
Hemanth, who travelled to Leiden University in 2023 to document and study the copper plates, described the development as an emotional milestone. According to him, the visit had left a deep impact and strengthened his determination to see the artefacts returned to Tamil Nadu, which he called “their rightful home.”
Following his return from the Netherlands, Hemanth said he actively explored ways to support the retrieval process. He held discussions with legal experts, researchers and historians while also consulting noted epigraphist and archaeologist Santhalingam on the historical significance of the plates.
A major breakthrough came when Leiden University's restitution committee reportedly sought Hemanth's assistance for the evaluation of the artefacts' provenance and ownership history. Leiden University professor Lennart Bes is understood to have contacted him for research inputs while the institution was examining whether the copper plates should be returned to India or Indonesia (owing to their historical association with the Chudamani Vihara in Nagapattinam, established at the request of the Srivijayan ruler Chulamani Varman).
Hemanth said he submitted detailed historical research explaining why the plates rightfully belonged to Tamil Nadu despite their Southeast Asian connections.
Recalling his earlier visit to the university, Hemanth said he was not even permitted to touch the plates while documenting them, it left him emotionally affected as a Tamil and an Indian.
He said the artefacts' return symbolised not only a cultural restoration but also the culmination of years of quiet efforts by several individuals committed to reclaiming India's heritage.
An email shared by him indicated that Leiden University had acknowledged his contribution in its provenance report and thanked him for assisting the restitution process.