Beyond research: His Tamil pride helped the return of Chola plates

The copper plates, associated with the reigns of Rajaraja Chola and Rajendra Chola, had remained in the Netherlands for nearly 300 years and were preserved at Leiden University. Their return to India was officially announced during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit there, marking a major moment in the recovery of India's cultural heritage.

Hemanth, who travelled to Leiden University in 2023 to document and study the copper plates, described the development as an emotional milestone. According to him, the visit had left a deep impact and strengthened his determination to see the artefacts returned to Tamil Nadu, which he called “their rightful home.”