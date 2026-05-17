Netherlands returns 21 copper plates with Tamil inscription belonging to Chola era

PM Modi arrived in the Netherlands on Friday, after a brief stopover in the UAE, on the second leg of his five-nation tour that also includes Sweden, Norway and Italy.

India has been pursuing the return of the Anaimangalam Copper Plates, known in the Netherlands as the Leiden Plates, since 2012. The 21 copper plates are considered the most significant surviving records of the Chola dynasty and are among the important artefacts of Tamil heritage held anywhere outside India.

The copper plates, belonging to the times of Rajaraja Chola I, weigh approximately 30 kg and are bound together by a bronze ring bearing the royal seal of the Chola dynasty.