Bengaluru police arrest Chennai youth for riding bike with girlfriend on petrol tank

CHENNAI: A youth from Chennai, who went on a joyride on a two-wheeler with his girlfriend sitting on the petrol tank of the vehicle, was arrested by the Bengaluru police after the video of their reckless ride went viral on social media.

The incident occurred a few days ago in the Sarjapur area of Bengaluru. In the video, the youth is seen riding his motorcycle while the girl is perched on the petrol tank facing him and hugging him while the youth negotiates traffic. Both were not wearing helmets at the time of the ride.

This came to public attention after another motorist who tailed the couple took a video and shared it on social media, where it quickly gained traction and sparked outrage, said a Daily Thanthi report.

The video triggered instant reaction from a large number of people, most of them lashing out at the couple for the dangerous stunt. At least a few noted that the bike had Tamil Nadu registration and criticised those from outside Karnataka.

After the video became viral, the Sarjapur police initiated an investigation and found that the motorcycle was registered in Chennai.

According to the report, the police identified the young man as Ajjuthkumar, a 25-year-old resident of Chennai, who had been working in Bengaluru. It was allegedly an attention-seeking stunt, said the report.

The police arrested Ajjuthkumar and are continuing their investigation into the matter.