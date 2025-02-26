Beat the heat: Here are five top tips that experts suggest to get your AC summer-ready

CHENNAI: As the mercury keeps rising and the summer has set in earlier than usual, people in Chennai and many other parts of Tamil Nadu are bracing themselves for another sweltering season. Before the heat becomes unbearable, it is essential to ensure that your air-conditioners are in top shape to keep you cool and comfortable.

Here are some tips and tricks suggested by experts to help you prepare your ACs for the long, hot summer ahead.

MAINTENANCE IS KEY

It is a simple but crucial step - before the summer heat kicks in, it is essential to give your air-conditioners a thorough cleaning. "Regular maintenance is essential to ensure your AC runs efficiently and effectively," says Sekar, an electrician who specialises in AC service and maintenance. "A well-maintained AC will not only keep you cooler but also help reduce your electricity bills,” he adds.

Some part of this can be done by yourself. But one cannot overstate the importance of ensuring basic safety measures while embarking on any such DIY steps. So, before doing anything, first turn off power to the AC and unplug the wire.

Check your outdoor unit for any debris, such as leaves or twigs, that may have accumulated over the months and remove them. Remember not to pry them out by force because any damage to these parts would cost you dear.

The next step is to clean the condenser coils, which are usually located on the back or bottom of the outdoor unit. Make sure you use a soft brush or cloth for this. "Dirty coils can reduce airflow and force your AC to work harder, increasing power consumption," explains Sekar.

Technicians also warn of small animals like rats and squirrels gnawing away air-conditioner wires. “If there are any trees near the outdoor unit, it is easy for squirrels and rats to gain access and destroy the wires. It is important to ensure that the wire vents are sealed with cement after the unit is mounted,” says Sekar.

FILTER OUT THE PROBLEMS

Another important aspect of AC maintenance is replacing the air filter periodically. "Clogged filters can decrease airflow, increase electricity bills, and may even cause your AC to break down unexpectedly," warn experts. It is important to check the filter at regular intervals and replace it every three months, depending on usage.

When selecting a new filter, always look for one with a high MERV (minimum efficiency rating value), which measures the filter's ability to capture small particles. However, cautions N Rajagopal, another AC technician, "A higher MERV rating does not always turn out to be better, as it can sometimes restrict airflow. Choose a filter with an MERV rating that balances efficiency and airflow."

SEAL THE DEAL

One aspect that is often overlooked by many homeowners is air leaks. But according to experts, not identifying and addressing it can force the machine to work overtime, which not only increases power consumption but can also reduce its lifespan.

Sealing air leaks and adding insulation can make a huge difference in your AC's performance. As the first step, check the doors and windows for any gaps or cracks through which air will leak.

PROFESSIONAL CHECK-IN

While these DIY works will go a long way in ensuring that your AC performs optimally, it's also important to have it serviced by a professional every year. "A professional tune-up can identify existing small issues before they become major problems," says Rajagopal, urging people not to be ‘penny wise and pound foolish’ by skipping the regular service and ending up with a much bigger bill later when the AC stops working.

During the routine service, a certified technician will inspect the AC's electrical connections, coolant levels, and condenser coils. They will also clean and lubricate moving parts, ensuring that the equipment runs efficiently.

STAY COOL, STAY SAFE

Just like our bodies need regular check-ups to stay healthy, our air-conditioners, too, need thorough examinations to ensure they are running efficiently. Technicians say that a well-maintained AC is not only more efficient but also safer. "A poorly maintained AC can lead to increased risk of electrical shock, fires, and even carbon monoxide poisoning," warns Sekar.