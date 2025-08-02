Beans, tomato get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 2

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 2 (Saturday), with a few notable increases.

According to the traders, the price of beans rose by Rs 20, up from Rs 60 on Friday to Rs 80 per kg on Saturday.

Tomatoes also saw a marginal increase of Rs 5, selling at Rs 45 per kg, compared to Rs 40 the previous day.

In contrast, the price of Ooty carrots dropped by Rs 10, from Rs 60 on August 1 to Rs 50 per kg on Saturday.

Ginger witnessed a sharper hike of Rs 20, rising from Rs 60 on Thursday to Rs 80 per kg on Friday.

Chow chow is now sold at Rs 20 per kg, snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg, and lemon at Rs 35 per kg.

The price of ladies finger, bitter gourd, and drumstick remain unchanged and continue to be sold at Rs 30 per kg.

Small onions are being sold at Rs 60 per kg.

The price of peas remains stable at Rs 180 per kg.

Onions continue to be sold at Rs 20 per kg, and potatoes at Rs 30 per kg.