Amid rains, beans, lemons, and coloured bell peppers get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Oct 22, 2025

CHENNAI: Amid heavy rains across Tamil Nadu and neighbouring states, the prices of several vegetables have seen a sharp increase at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market on Wednesday (October 22).

According to traders, beans witnessed the steepest rise, jumping from Rs 30 per kg on October 18 to Rs 90 per kg on October 22, marking a Rs 60 hike within four days.

Similarly, coloured bell pepper also recorded a Rs 60 rise, selling for Rs 140 per kg today (up from Rs 80).

Lemons rose by Rs 50 to Rs 90 per kg (from Rs 40) while cucumber rose by Rs 40 to Rs 80 per kg (up from Rs 40).

Other notable price hikes:

Ooty carrots: Up Rs 20, from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg

Beetroot: Up Rs 10, from Rs 25 to Rs 35 per kg

Radish: Up Rs 10, from Rs 18 to Rs 28 per kg

Green chillies: Up Rs 10, from Rs 30 to Rs 40 per kg

Meanwhile, onion and tomato prices, though slightly higher, continue to stay relatively stable. Onions are priced at Rs 24 per kg, up from Rs 20 per kg, and tomatoes at Rs 40 per kg, up from Rs 20 per kg, on October 18.