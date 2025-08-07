Beans, lemon and green chillies, get cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on August 7

CHENNAI: The prices of vegetables at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market witnessed moderate fluctuations on August 7 (Thursday), with a few notable changes.

According to the traders, the price of beans has seen a sharp decline of Rs 30 per kg, now selling at Rs 40 per kg compared to Rs 70 per kg yesterday.

Similarly, green chilli is being sold at Rs 50 per kg, down by Rs 20 from yesterday’s price of Rs 70 per kg.

Lemon prices have also dropped by Rs 10, now selling at Rs 30 per kg.

Tomato is priced at Rs 35 per kg today, a decrease of Rs 5 from yesterday’s rate of Rs 40 per kg.

Ginger too has become slightly cheaper, with a price cut of Rs 5, now sold at Rs 80 per kg compared to Rs 85 per kg yesterday.

Meanwhile, carrot prices have gone up by Rs 10 per kg. It was sold at Rs 50 per kg yesterday and is now being sold at Rs









60 per kg.



