Beans get costly, Drumsticks cheaper at Chennai's Koyambedu market on Dec 5, 2025; check their rates here

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices continued to witness fluctuations at the Koyambedu wholesale market on Friday (December 5).

According to traders, Drumstick registered a steep fall of Rs 80 per kg. While it was sold at Rs 280 on Thursday, the vegetable is now being sold at Rs 200 per kg.

Beans and lemon witnessed an increase of Rs 10 each. Beans, which were priced at Rs 50 per kg on December 4, are now selling at Rs 60 per kg. Similarly, lemon prices rose from Rs 40 to Rs 50 per kg.

Meanwhile, the prices of tomato, Ooty carrot and beetroot dipped by Rs 5 per kg. These vegetables, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg on Thursday, are now available at Rs 45 per kg.

Shallots are priced at Rs 70 per kg, and snake gourd at Rs 25 per kg on December 5.

Staples such as onions (Rs 30/kg), garlic (Rs 110/kg), and ginger (Rs 70/kg) maintained their previous rates.