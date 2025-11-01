Beans get costlier at Chennai's Koyambedu market on November 1

CHENNAI: Vegetable prices at Chennai’s Koyambedu wholesale market remained largely stable on Saturday (November 1), except for beans, which saw a sharp rise of Rs 10 per kg compared to the previous day.

According to traders, beans, which were sold at Rs 50 per kg on October 31, are now priced at Rs 60. Prices of other key vegetables remained unchanged.

Okra and broad beans continue to sell at Rs 40 per kg, while green chilli and capsicum are priced at Rs 30 and Rs 45 per kg, respectively.

Tomato prices remain steady at Rs 35 per kg, and cabbage at Rs 20.

Coriander and mint leaves are being sold at Rs 8 and Rs 6 per bunch, respectively.

Staples such as Onions (Rs 24/kg) potatoes (Rs 30/kg), garlic (Rs 100/kg), and ginger (Rs 80/kg) also maintained their previous rates.

Coconuts continue to be sold between Rs 60 and Rs 65 per piece, reflecting price stability across most items except beans.