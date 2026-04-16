Battling the glare: The gruelling daily routine of election surveillance teams

CHENNAI: As the campaign for the Assembly election is heating up each passing day, the officials deployed in the Static Surveillance Teams (SST), who play a critical role in curbing the flow of poll inducements like cash and valuables, have their task cut out.
But the job comes at a cost – long hours, public anger, and constant accusations of bias.
Speaking to DT Next on the condition of anonymity, members of SST described their daily routine as gruelling. “We are duty bound to monitor every vehicle that passes. But people often get angry when we stop them for inspection,” said one team member.
Since the Election Commission of India (ECI) announced the election schedule on March 15, the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) has been in force. Under these rules, these teams have to seize cash above Rs 50,000 without documents or jewellery without bills. Purchasing goods worth more than Rs 10,000 without valid paperwork is also flagged.
Across Chennai, 48 flying squads, 48 Static Surveillance Teams, and 32 video surveillance teams have been deployed. Each of the 16 constituencies has eight vehicles – three flying squads, three SSTs, and two video surveillance units.
“We spend two hours at one spot and rotate across four locations daily. At each location, we inspect 40 to 50 vehicles – bikes, cars, tempo vans, and others. People often shout at us for doing our duty,” said a team leader at the Royapuram ROB. He added that he does not mind being shouted at – probably because this is his eighth election as an SST member.
The teams also face criticism from opposition parties for alleged bias.
Seizures are not limited to cash. “If residents are shifting houses and carrying furniture or appliances worth more than Rs 50,000 without a bill, we ask for video proof of the loading process,” he explained.
A police official part of a team stationed near Jai Nagar park said, “We search bags, bike tank covers, car dashboards, and dickies. Senior citizens often panic when they see us, but most are carrying only medicines and documents.”
As difficult as this has been so far, the toughest period is yet to come. According to another SST member who was on duty on Anna Salai, the most difficult period is the 72 hours leading up to polling day on April 23. “That’s when the ECI focuses most on preventing last-minute cash and freebie distribution,” he said.
For now, the SST teams continue their daily grind – standing under the sun, checking vehicles, facing people’s ire, all to ensure that the election remains free and fair.
SST TEAM INCLUDES
Team lead -1 (magistrate rank):
Assistant Engineer/ Assistant Executive Engineer
Videographer 1
Police personnel 4
Sub-Inspector 1
Head constable 1
Constables 2