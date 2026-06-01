Bar in Koyambedu sealed after teen's death, FL3 licence suspended

CHENNAI: A day after an 18-year-old woman was mowed down following a drunken fight, the authorities cancelled the liquor licence of the bar where the quarrel started.
The Prohibition and Excise Department took the action after a dispute between two groups who were dancing at the bar escalated into a deadly chase on Saturday night.
An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman was killed, and her 17-year-old female friend was critically injured.
N Yansi, a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Ariyankuppam in Villupuram district, had come to Chennai after completing her Class 12 last year to meet a person from Ramapuram, whom she had met on social media.
According to police, both groups were sent out of the bar after the quarrel. The rival group chased the two women riding a two-wheeler and rammed their vehicle.
The CMBT police arrested Balaguru (21) of Arumbakkam, Joshua (19) of Choolaimedu, and Kishorekumar (19) of Nerkundram and seized the car, the Prohibition and Excise Commissioner ordered an inquiry.
Following the probe, the Commissioner directed temporary cancellation of the bar's FL3 licence and sealing of the premises. The bar was sealed on Monday and further legal action has been initiated under the Tamil Nadu Prohibition Act.
Officials said the suspension will remain in force pending the outcome of the police investigation. The department has warned other FL3 licence holders to strictly enforce security measures and prevent such incidents.