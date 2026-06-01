Bar in Koyambedu sealed after teen's death, FL3 licence suspended

The Prohibition and Excise Department took the action after a dispute between two groups who were dancing at the bar escalated into a deadly chase on Saturday night.

An 18-year-old Sri Lankan Tamil woman was killed, and her 17-year-old female friend was critically injured.

N Yansi, a resident of the Sri Lankan Tamil Rehabilitation Camp at Ariyankuppam in Villupuram district, had come to Chennai after completing her Class 12 last year to meet a person from Ramapuram, whom she had met on social media.