Bangladeshi woman dies mid-flight to Chennai for cancer treatment

CHENNAI: A tragic incident unfolded aboard a private passenger flight from Dhaka, Bangladesh, to Chennai on Friday resulting in the death of a Bangladeshi woman traveling for medical care.

The passenger, identified as 32-year-old Aklima Akhtar, was en route to Chennai to receive treatment for lung cancer at a private hospital in the city. During the flight, she suddenly experienced severe breathlessness and distress.

Flight attendants immediately alerted the pilot to the medical emergency. The pilot then urgently contacted the Air Traffic Control at Chennai International Airport, requesting that medical teams be placed on standby for an emergency evacuation upon landing.

As per protocol, a medical team boarded the aircraft immediately after it landed in Chennai. However, upon examination, they found the unconscious and unresponsive in her seat. Doctors later pronounced her dead, citing a sudden cardiac arrest as the cause of death.

Following the declaration, the Chennai Airport Police have taken custody of the body and sent it to the Government Hospital in Tambaram for an autopsy. Police have registered a case and are conducting further investigations into the circumstances.