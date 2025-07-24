Bangladesh nationals get 3-month jail for illegal stay

CHENNAI: As many as 19 Bangladesh nationals, who were arrested in April this year in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack for illegally staying in the country, were found guilty by a local court and sentenced to three months in prison.

The Avadi city police secured 19 Bangladesh nationals, including 10 women, living in Mangadu and Kundrathur areas, based on the inputs provided by an accused arrested by the Delhi police for producing forged Aadhaar cards, passports, and other documents for illegal immigrants from Bangladesh.

All the Bangladeshi nationals made a living by doing menial jobs and casual labour. The arrested persons were booked under sections of the Foreigners Act and remanded in Puzhal prison.

The Mangadu police filed the chargesheet before the judicial magistrate, Sriperumbudur. On Tuesday, the court found the persons guilty and sentenced them to three months' imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 1,000 on each of them.

The top brass of Avadi city police appreciated the Mangadu police personnel for their efforts in getting the conviction.