Balakot air-strike heroes to be awarded Unit Citation by COAS in Chennai during AFD Parade

CHENNAI: On February 26, 2019, India woke up to the news of the Indian Air Force (IAF) bombing terrorist outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed's 'biggest' training camps in the Balakot region of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Pakistan. Five years later, the city is all set to be witness to the nation honouring the courage and valour of 'Balakot strikers'.

Codenamed 'Operation Bandar', the mission involved Mirage 2000 aircraft from Number 1 Squadron (The Tigers), the oldest squadron in the IAF, being handed over the task of penetrating the Line of Control (LOC) and dropping Spice 2000 bombs on the terrorist camps. The revered squadron is finally receiving well-deserved recognition for their act of bravery, as it is set to be awarded a Unit Citation by the Chief of Air Staff (COAS), Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh PVSM, AVSM, during the Air Force Day parade at Tambaram Air Force Station on October 8.

"Raised in 1968, Number 1 Squadron has been at the forefront of action in the IAF's strikes against terrorist camps in Balakot (POK). For its exemplary achievements in its operational role, upholding the reputation of the IAF, and its relentless gallant service to the nation, Number 1 Squadron is awarded the Unit Citation by the Chief of Air Staff," read the citation.

Group Captain Sushil Kumar, Commanding Officer of Number 1 Squadron, and Master Warrant Officer PK Singh will be receiving the citation from the COAS during the October 8 parade in Chennai.

The Squadron is part of the 40 Wing of the IAF and comes under the Central Air Command and is based out of Gwalior. They are nicknamed the 'Tigers' and were involved in the Indo-Pak war of 1971 and the Kargil conflict in 1999.

Apart from No.1 Squadron, 126 Helicopter Unit and 362 TRU (Signal Unit) are also awarded Unit Citations for their selfless service to the nation.