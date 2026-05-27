Bakrid: CMRL to operate Metro trains on Sunday schedule

According to CMRL, Metro Rail service will be operated from 5 am to 11 pm on Thursday. Trains will be run every six minutes between 8 am and 11 am and 5 pm to 8 pm. From 5 am to 8 am, 11 am to 5 pm, and 8 pm to 10 pm, trains will be operated with a seven-minute headway, it said.



From 10 pm to 11 pm, trains will be operated every 15 minutes, it added in an official statement.

Meanwhile, CMRL helpline numbers faced a technical glitch on Wednesday. It was rectified within a couple of hours, it said. Passengers with any complaints can dial 860 425 1515 and Women Helpline - 155370. In case of such technical faults, passengers can also write to customercare@cmrl.in or contact the nearest station controllers.