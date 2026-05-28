Bakrid celebrated across Tamil Nadu with mass prayers

Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK chief MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other political leaders extended their greetings on the occasion of Bakrid.

In his message, Governor Arlekar said, "On this blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha, may your homes be filled with joy, your hearts with peace and your lives with prosperity. This sacred festival reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and unwavering faith".

CM Vijay, in his greetings, said, "Eid al-Adha is a sacred occasion that teaches humanity the high values of faith, sacrifice, compassion, sharing, and concern for fellow human beings. It reminds us to celebrate modestly, to share our joy with the less fortunate, and to practice love and forgiveness in our homes and communities".