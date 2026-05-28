Bakrid celebrated across Tamil Nadu with mass prayers

CHENNAI: The Muslim community across Tamil Nadu observed Eid al-Adha (Bakrid) on Thursday by gathering in large congregations at mosques and open grounds for special morning prayers. In Chennai, a large number of faithful offered "Namaz" at the Island ground.
Thousands of devotees gathered at the Madurai Tamukkam ground to participate in mass morning prayers to mark the beginning of 'the festival of sacrifice'.
In Coimbatore, the faithful offered prayers at various open places and mosques. In Villupuram, a special mass namaz was held at the Municipal ground. Similar mass prayers were held in all the cities of the State.
Tamil Nadu Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar, Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay, DMK chief MK Stalin, AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami and other political leaders extended their greetings on the occasion of Bakrid.
In his message, Governor Arlekar said, "On this blessed occasion of Eid Al-Adha, may your homes be filled with joy, your hearts with peace and your lives with prosperity. This sacred festival reminds us of the timeless values of sacrifice, compassion and unwavering faith".
CM Vijay, in his greetings, said, "Eid al-Adha is a sacred occasion that teaches humanity the high values of faith, sacrifice, compassion, sharing, and concern for fellow human beings. It reminds us to celebrate modestly, to share our joy with the less fortunate, and to practice love and forgiveness in our homes and communities".