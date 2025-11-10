Bahrain-Chennai flight halts at Mumbai for medical emergency

CHENNAI: A Chennai-bound Bahrain flight made an emergency landing in Mumbai in the early hours of Monday as one of the 187 passengers had a sudden medical emergency.

The Gulf Air flight, which departed around midnight, was scheduled to land in the city at 4.45 am. As one of the flyers fell ill suddenly, the flight made an urgent landing at the nearest international airport, Mumbai, at 3.30 pm.

The flyer was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, and after completing the formalities, the flight resumed its journey back to the city at 6.30. The flight, now with 186 passengers, touched down at 8.40 am. The return flight to Bahrain, which is scheduled at 5.35 am, took off only at 10.30 am, suffering a delay.