Ayudha pooja rush: Airfare soars; flights to Hyderabad cost 5 times more

Fares to several other destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram, have also risen sharply as people from Chennai and its suburbs head to their hometowns and tourist destinations.

The fare from Chennai to Mumbai has increased from Rs 6,469 to Rs 22,353, while tickets to Delhi have risen from Rs 9,208 to Rs 23,099. On the Chennai-Bengaluru route, fares have climbed from Rs 4,474 to Rs 18,041.