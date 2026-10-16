Ayudha pooja rush: Airfare soars; flights to Hyderabad cost 5 times more

CHENNAI: Airfares from Chennai to Hyderabad have surged nearly five-fold, from Rs 4,467 to Rs 21,665, amid a last-minute rush for tickets ahead of the four-day Dasara and Ayudha Pooja holidays.
Fares to several other destinations, including Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Coimbatore and Thiruvananthapuram, have also risen sharply as people from Chennai and its suburbs head to their hometowns and tourist destinations.
The fare from Chennai to Mumbai has increased from Rs 6,469 to Rs 22,353, while tickets to Delhi have risen from Rs 9,208 to Rs 23,099. On the Chennai-Bengaluru route, fares have climbed from Rs 4,474 to Rs 18,041.
Among southern destinations, fare to Thiruvananthapuram has surged from Rs 6,745 to Rs 20,448, while tickets to Kochi have increased from Rs 5,986 to Rs 18,255. The Chennai-Coimbatore fare has risen from Rs 5,373 to Rs 16,601. Fare from Chennai to Thoothukudi has increased from Rs 7,201 to Rs 17,363. Tickets to Madurai have become costlier, rising from Rs 5,459 to Rs 8,537, while fares to Tiruchy have climbed from Rs 5,066 to Rs 9,896. The fare to Vijayawada has also increased from Rs 5,272 to Rs 14,344.
For Salem, the normal fare is Rs 4,264. However, with direct flights from Chennai to Salem unavailable, passengers have had to consider connecting flights via Bengaluru, with fares reaching Rs 12,237.
The festive rush has increased passenger traffic at railway stations, bus terminals and airport, with many travelling out of the city to spend the holidays with their families. The sharp rise in airfares has added to their travel expenses, particularly for those making last-minute bookings.