Avadi's TNHB area fares well, rain inundates 3 areas

CHENNAI: As heavy rain lashed the city and its neighbours, the Avadi Corporation was no exception in facing its wrath. The prolonged showers on Monday left many stretches across the city inundated.

Tirumullaivoyal Main Road, Gopalapuram and Mittanamalli were among the most affected due to the rains. Gopalapuram residents say the severe stagnation has become a regular ordeal during heavy rains.

"Rainwater and sewage overflow onto the roads in Gopalapuram. Sixth Street, Fifth Street and Abdul Kalam Street are fully waterlogged. This is a recurring issue during every spell of rain," said Sridhar Kumar, secretary of the Gopalapuram Makkal Seva Sangam.

As in many localities, identifying potholes has become a daunting task for motorists in Avadi, putting them at serious risk.

However, some improvement was reported in the Tamil Nadu Housing Board area, which has long struggled with flooding. "Even though the rain was heavy, the water did not stagnate like before. We suffered during the rains for many years, but this time the water drained out," said Anbu, a resident of the TNHB area.

According to Corporation commissioner R Saranya, Avadi received 7 cm of rainfall on Monday, and the impact was limited to a few areas. "There was water flow that appeared as stagnation, but we removed it immediately. Housing Board, Jothi Nagar, Mittanamalli and some parts of Tirumullaivoyal were affected," Saranya said.

The commissioner added that the Corporation was well prepared with field staff and equipment, but they did not face any major issues.