Avadi police return property, cash worth Rs 4 cr to victims

CHENNAI: Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar on Wednesday handed over cash and property documents worth Rs 4 crore, which were recovered from the accused in various white-collar crimes and cybercrimes, to the rightful owners.

Acting on several complaints related to land fraud, forgery, and job racket that Avadi city police received, personnel from the Avadi Central Crime Branch (CCB) conducted detailed investigations and arrested the accused in 22 cases this month.

The total recovered amount includes Rs 1.98 crore in cash and properties worth Rs 1.5 crore in job racket, forgery, and property fraud cases. Apart from these, Commissioner Shankar also restituted Rs 66 lakh to victims of cyber fraud. They were given remittance certificates.

The Commissioner commended the CCB team for its efforts in tracing the assets and ensuring the return of money to the victims. "The police are committed to protecting citizens from organised scams and bringing offenders to justice, " an official release from Avadi city police said.