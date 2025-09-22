Avadi police nab 3 Tripura men with 22kg ganja

CHENNAI: Avadi city police arrested three men from Tripura for possession of ganja and seized 22 kg of ganja from them on Saturday.

On Saturday, Ambattur PEW (Prohibition and Enforcement Wing) received a tip-off about the movement of ganja in their jurisdiction. Following this, a special team was formed to keep vigil.

Upon noticing a trio loitering suspiciously near the Ambattur OT bus stop, the police team detained them. The trio tried to escape but were chased and caught, according to the police.

On checking their bags, the police found 22 kg of ganja, after which the trio was arrested. The police identified the accused as Sanjib Debbarma (42), Soyal Rana (22), and Prasanta Das (19). All three were from West Tripura, the police said.

The probe revealed that all three of them were working as guest workers in and around Avadi. They regularly travel to their state, procure the contraband and transport them by train to sell it in and around Ambattur, the police said.

All the accused were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.