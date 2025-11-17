Avadi: Panicking newbie driver slams accelerator instead of brake, pins wife between wall and car

CHENNAI: A woman died after getting stuck between a reversing car and the compound wall of her house when her husband was trying to park the car in their house in Avadi.

The victim, Indhumathi (34), died from severe internal injuries. Police said that her husband, Raja (38) of Konambedu, had purchased the second-hand car only a month ago and had been practising driving.

On Saturday, Raja drove the car to a nearby temple and returned home. While attempting to park the vehicle, he asked Indhumathi to guide him from behind the vehicle.

As Indhumathi was guiding him, Raja lost control of the vehicle. In panic, he slammed the accelerator instead of the brake and hit his wife, who got stuck between the rear end of the vehicle and the compound wall.

Hearing the noise and her cries, the neighbours came running to the spot. Together, they rescued the woman and rushed her to a nearby hospital, where she was declared as brought dead.

Police said that she suffered severe injuries to her chest and abdomen. Police have booked the husband for negligent driving. A case has been registered and further investigations are on.