Avadi municipal corporation gears up for monsoon

CHENNAI: The suburban Avadi corporation council on Friday passed resolutions to handle the upcoming northeast monsoon. The council adopted 68 resolutions regarding this, with most of them related to desilting and strengthening of storm water drains (SWDs).

Resolutions to recruit temporary workers to attend flood mitigation works and clearing water in the low lying areas were passed.

The council also gave its consent to hire more earth-movers and diesel engines that can be pressed into service for subways and low-lying areas – all of which are prone to flooding. The resolutions also focussed on the drainage lines in Tirumullaivoyal, Avadi, Sivasakthi Nagar, Carshed Complex, Saraswathi Nagar, and Thiruvallur Nagar. It proposed to recruit 12 persons on a temporary basis to repair the sewage overflow and clear drainage blocks, which are common during the monsoon.

The council meeting, chaired by G Udayakumar, also shared the details of tender documents and the list of companies that would execute the monsoon-related works. For Zone 3 in Avadi, the Corporation resolved to procure sandbags and timber – both of which can be used to strengthen the bunds of lakes and waterbodies.

DMK councillor Ravi, and Congress councillor Megala Srinivasan demanded the clearance of encroachments and desilting of drains in Kamaraj Nagar. AIADMK councillor Prakash demanded the immediate opening of Amma marriage hall in the Avadi Housing Board. AIADMK councillor Madurai Arumugham sought the removal of encroachments along the Annanur 60 Feet Road, and the completion of drainage works.

Cutting across party lines, councillors complained that the anganwadis run by the Corporation were not maintained well, and demanded the immediate intervention of senior corporation officials. Municipal commissioner S Kandasamy, in his response to the councillor, assured necessary action on all civic issues.

Meanwhile, the Avadi corporation’s public health department under Deen Dayal Upadhyaya Antyodaya Yojana (national urban livelihood mission) also submitted the proposal to renew the urban homeless scheme, where urban homeless shelters were established to accommodate homeless, elderly and the disabled.

Steps would be taken to ensure access to various rights and entitlements like public distribution system (PDS), integrated child development services (ICDS), food schemes, a council resolution read. The council also gave its consent to operate the Deen Dayal Yojaya scheme in coordination with an NGO and extended its renewal.