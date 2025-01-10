Avadi council meeting: DMK, AIADMK councillors spar over ‘poor’ administration

CHENNAI: A war of words erupted between the ruling DMK and the opposition AIADMK at the Avadi council meeting over poor municipal administration and overflowing sewer in several parts.

It all started with AIADMK councillor A Prakash of ward 1 taking potshots at the DMK regime that promised ‘paalum-thenum odum’ (milk and honey will flow) during the polls, “but in reality, it’s the sewer that is overflowing in my ward.”

This evoked sharp response from DMK councillors who ridiculed the shortcomings during the AIADMK regime.

DMK councillor (ward 6) Bairavi J alleged that the situation was worst during the AIADMK regime. Joining the chorus, another AIADMK member, Madurai Arumugam M, reiterated, "Drainage overflows were a serious health hazard in Avadi and, even, DMK councillors admitted the issue exists during the last council meeting. But when AIADMK councillors raise the issue, their complaints are politicised," Arumugham said.

Intervening Avadi Mayor G Udayakumar asked ward members not to get into politics and assured necessary action.