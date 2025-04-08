Avadi CoP’s car damaged in vehicle pile-up

CHENNAI: The vehicle in which Avadi City Police Commissioner K Shankar was travelling got damaged in a multiple-vehicle collision, leading to a road accident on Monday. He was unhurt, however, his security officer sustained injuries, according to the police.

According to the Red Hills Traffic Investigation Wing, the commissioner had gone to a place near Sholavaram to oversee arrangements for a public function to be held on March 19. Around 10.30 am, he was returning to his office in his official vehicle. A load van was coming behind his vehicle, while a container lorry was following the load van.

As they were traveling along the GNT Road, near Mottai Palam, one of the tyres of the container lorry reportedly burst and the vehicle lost control. It ran amok and hit the van, which in turn rammed into the commissioner's car. All three vehicles were severely damaged.

Due to the impact, the commissioner's car was crushed and the doors were jammed. Seeing the accident, passers-by rushed to their aid.

They pulled out the injured personal security officer Marisami and sent him for treatment. Commissioner Shankar was helped out of the vehicle through the boot of the car. A case has been registered and a further probe is on.