Avadi civic body prepares for monsoon; sets up relief centres

CHENNAI: The Avadi city municipal corporation is gearing up for the northeast monsoon, by identifying vulnerable areas in the corporation limits.

The corporation is ready to deploy heavy-duty pump sets, hose pipes, and super suckers in low-lying areas. It has constituted mobile teams equipped with power saws and sealed old and dilapidated buildings.

According to officials, nine vulnerable areas have been identified -- of which Rajbhai nagar, Vasantham Nagar and Vivekandha Nagar in Paruthipattu are very highly vulnerable to floods, while Periyar Nagar and Pudhu Nagar in Paleripattu, Nandhavana Mettur in Vilinjiyambakkam and Rajiv Gandhi Nagar in Brindhavan Nagar are highly vulnerable areas. Avadi TNHB comes under medium vulnerable areas, and three low vulnerable areas have also been identified.

Ten relief centres have been set up and they will be equipped with required officers, staff, and medical teams.

Facilities for emergency supply of drinking water and adequate stock of disinfectants will be put in place, besides making arrangements to provide alternative accommodation to people in case of emergencies.

So far, 22.8 km, out of 199 km, of storm water drain has been cleaned, while 0.72 km out of 15.30 km under channels have been cleared of blockages.

Inventories and machineries like sandbags, savukku, JCB, power saw, dewatering boats, as well as super sucker, lorry, sintex, garbage lorry, and compactor vehicle have been arranged. Fogging machines, bleaching powder and torch lights are also ready.

“A 24x7 toll-free number -- 1800 425 5109 -- has been set up for citizens to reach out with their complaints and concerns. A control room will be set up to receive calls,” said an official source attached to the corporation.