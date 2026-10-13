Auto drivers to hold candlelight rally demanding fare revision

CHENNAI: A federation of auto drivers' unions will hold a candlelight rally towards Fort St George on Tuesday (October 13), demanding a revision of auto fares and regulation of app-based aggregators.
The rally has been organised following the death of auto driver Mohammed Ibrahim, whom the federation said had ended his life over the hardships faced by drivers.
The rally will begin near the old Chitra theatre on Langs Garden Road in Egmore at 3 pm and proceed towards the Secretariat, said S Balasubramaniam, coordinator of the All Auto Workers' Trade Union Federation.
Balasubramaniam said fares had not been revised since 2013 despite rising fuel and spare parts costs and increasing expenses towards insurance, permits and vehicle fitness certificates.
App-based aggregators such as Ola, Uber and Rapido had captured a substantial share of the business, while authorities had failed to curb alleged overcharging, he said.
He said public transport concessions and the growing use of two-wheeler taxis had further hit drivers' earnings, forcing some to quit the profession.
He urged Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay to revise fares, ban or regulate two-wheeler taxis, curb alleged corruption at welfare offices and stop the harassment of drivers by officials.
The federation had submitted petitions and organised protests over the demands but had been ignored by successive governments, he said.