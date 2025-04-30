Auto driver pushed to death by friend in KK Nagar

CHENNAI: A 33-year-old auto-rickshaw driver was pushed to death by another auto driver after a quarrel at a roadside eatery in KK Nagar on Monday. Police have arrested the accused.

The deceased was identified as M Vijayakanth, a native of Sullampatti in Sivaganga district. Vijayakanth was under the influence of alcohol and he was walked by his friend M Thangam (27) to an eatery.

Vijayakanth had asked Thangam to buy him food which led to an argument between them. Vijayakanth grabbed a jug of water from the eatery and poured it on Thangam's face.

Infuriated by this gesture, Thangam attacked Vijayakanth and pushed him to the ground. Vijayakanth, who was already intoxicated, fell and sustained a severe head injury. Onlookers rescued Vijayakanth and moved him to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

KK Nagar police registered a case based on the complaint and arrested Thangam. He was produced before a magistrate court and remanded in judicial custody.