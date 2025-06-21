Begin typing your search...

    Auto driver killed after tree falls on his vehicle in MKB Nagar

    The victim has been identified as V Jagadeesan, a resident of Gangai Amman Koil Street near Vanagaram

    AuthorDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Jun 2025 7:53 AM IST
    Representative Image (File)

    CHENNAI: A 48-year-old auto rickshaw driver died after a coconut tree fell on his vehicle during strong winds in MKB Nagar on Friday.

    The victim has been identified as V Jagadeesan, a resident of Gangai Amman Koil Street near Vanagaram. Jagadeesan, who drove a rental auto, had travelled to MKB Nagar earlier that day to drop passengers.

    After dropping off his passengers, Jagadeesan was returning to Vanagaram. As his auto was proceeding along MKB Nagar Central Avenue, powerful winds caused a coconut tree beside a house to suddenly fall on the auto.

    Jagadeesan was severely injured, trapped amidst the crushed auto. Witnessing the accident, residents rushed to the spot, rescued and moved him to Stanley Government Hospital.

    Upon examination, doctors at Stanley Government Hospital declared him dead on arrival. The MKB Nagar police have registered a case regarding the incident and are conducting an investigation.

    Auto Rickshaw Driverchennai accidents
    DTNEXT Bureau

