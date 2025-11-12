Auto driver held for robbing passenger at knifepoint in secluded spot in Madhavaram

CHENNAI: Chennai auto driver robbed his passenger at knifepoint after driving him to a secluded spot near Madhavaram on Monday. Police said that they arrested the auto driver and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Madhavaram Police registered a case based on a complaint from a guest worker, Asit Nayak (33) from Odisha. Asit is working as a machine operator at a private firm in Vadaperumbakkam.

Police said that on Monday afternoon, Asit was waiting at the Madhavaram bus stop to travel to his workplace and boarded the accused's auto.

The driver drove along VS Mani Nagar and stopped the vehicle at a secluded spot and threatened Asit with a knife and made him part ways with his six sovereign gold chain. The accused had also inflicted cut injuries on Asit before fleeing the scene.

After getting treated for his injuries, Asit filed a complaint at Madhavaram police station. After investigations, police arrested the accused, Prashanth alias Pallu Prashanth (24) of Madhavaram and recovered the stolen gold chain.

Police also seized his vehicle and the knife used in the robbery. Police said that Prashanth already has two criminal cases against him.

He was produced before a magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.