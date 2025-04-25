Australian convoy observes Anzac Day at Madras War Cemetery

CHENNAI: Australian High Commissioner Philip Green participated in a solemn dawn service to commemorate Anzac Day this morning at the Madras War Cemetery.

Anzac Day, observed annually on April 25, is a national day of remembrance in Australia and New Zealand. It marks the anniversary of the landing of the Australian and New Zealand Army Corps (ANZAC) on the shores of Gallipoli, Türkiye, in 1915.

Since 1916, Australians and New Zealanders have gathered each year to honour the courage, sacrifice, and enduring mateship of the original Anzacs and all those who have served since. “It’s an honour to commemorate Anzac Day here in Chennai, a city that shares a long and respectful connection with our shared history. The Madras War Cemetery stands as a powerful reminder of the courage and sacrifice of all those who have served,” said Green. “This occasion reinforces the enduring bonds between our nations and the values we continue to uphold together - of service, sacrifice and peace.”

The Chennai service was held at the Madras War Cemetery, where 15 Australians and 6 New Zealanders are laid to rest. The ceremony featured a wreath-laying that included participation from the 16 Madras Regiment, Indian Armed Forces personnel, diplomats from other diplomatic missions and Australian citizens living in Chennai.