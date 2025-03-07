Australian consulate brings clean up movement to Elliot's beach

CHENNAI: Finding common ground with the State's Meendum Manjapai campaign, the Australian Consulate-General brought their 'Clean up Australia' movement to the city's Elliot's Beach on Thursday in collaboration with Urbaser Sumeet.

The Australian campaign was launched 30 years ago, and every year since, on the first Sunday of March the campaign would be taken up to the streets.

The Australian Consulate-General aims to inspire local action and raise awareness by bringing the initiative to Chennai to contribute to a cleaner, greener city.

"Chennai has been making commendable strides in waste management, and we hope this initiative motivates people to realise they can make a difference to bring out the best of Chennai," said Silai Zaki, Australia’s Consul-General.

The event also saw the participation of additional chief secretary of environment, climate change and forests Supriya Sahu, additional commissioner (health) V Jaya Chandra Bhanu Reddy, Urbaser Sumeet's managing director Ignacio Albert Gleiser and CEO Mahmood Sait.

“By participating in a beach clean-up drive in Chennai, we embody the spirit of these campaigns, working collectively to protect and preserve our natural heritage," said Supriya Sahu.