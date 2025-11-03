AU to host a national meet on management, computer application on Nov 15

CHENNAI: To highlight innovative research and real-world application, Anna University will host a national conference on innovations in management and computer applications on November 15.

The conference will be organised by the Centre for Distance and Online Education of Anna University to also encourage collaboration between academia, industry, and policymakers.

An official communication from the university stated that the conference would also explore the ethical and sustainable use of emerging technologies, and also share case studies and best practices that enhance business performance. The gathering would provide learning networking opportunities for students, researchers and professionals.

A senior professor from Anna University said, “There will be seven themes for the conference, including innovations in business management practices, advances in AI and machine, learning data analytics, big data and cloud computing.”

Other themes include digital transformation in public and private sectors, Cybersecurity and risk management, sustainable development and green technologies entrepreneurship and startup ecosystems. “PG students, research scholars, and professionals from educational institutions, R&D centres, government and professional organisations and industries will contribute papers and participate in the conference. Best research paper award will be given for each track, and all accepted papers will be published in the conference proceedings,” he added.