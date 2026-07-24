Tirupur police arrest 5 for armed robbery

The arrested were identified as P Pandidurai of Kumaralingam, S Harikrishnan (34) of Madathukulam, M Manoj (20) and S Sibi (24), both from Samayapuram in Tiruchirappalli, and S Madan Kumar (28) of Pollachi in Coimbatore district. According to the police, the accused are also wanted in several other criminal cases.

Police said the robbery took place shortly after midnight on July 16 at the farmhouse of Arun Kumar (49) and his wife, Brinda (40), at Ravanapuram. The couple stepped outside after being alerted by the persistent barking of their pet dog, when a group of masked men allegedly forced their way into the house.

The assailants threatened Brinda with a knife and took away Rs 45,000 kept in a bureau. They also demanded her earrings, but she told them they were imitation jewellery. Police said the earrings were, in fact, made of gold and credited her presence of mind with preventing the robbers from taking the valuables.

Before fleeing, the accused allegedly smashed Arun Kumar's mobile phone and locked the couple inside the house. After daybreak, the couple managed to call out to a passerby through a window and were rescued.

Three special teams constituted by the Thali police examined CCTV footage and other evidence before tracking down and arresting the five accused. Further investigation is under way.