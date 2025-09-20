At Thazhankuppam, North Chennai to get 1st beach development project

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has decided to give a facelift to the Thazhankuppam beach in Ennore, marking the first beach development project in North Chennai. The Special Projects Department has earmarked about Rs 96 lakh for the work, covering roughly 3.5 acres of the seven-acre beach.

Unlike the central and southern stretches where beaches such as Marina and Elliot's have seen multiple upgrades including promenades, landscaped plazas, and Blue Flag certification efforts, the northern shoreline has largely remained ignored. With only narrow sandy stretches, it has had little scope for large-scale development. Officials from the Special Projects department said Thazhankuppam is the only open patch available for proper development.

The planned amenities include sitting benches, bamboo sunshades, watch towers, a children's play area, toilets, drinking water facilities, parking space and lighting among others. Officials said these are aimed at making the beach more serene for a weekend visit.

Regional Deputy Commissioner (North) Katta Ravi Teja said the initiative was intended to give residents in the northern neighbourhoods a better recreational option. "On weekends, up to 700-800 people visit the beach while evenings see around 200-300 visitors. We wanted to provide them with basic amenities and improve their recreation experience," he said.

The beach lies in the middle of fishing hamlets and dense neighbourhoods. The Corporation hopes this upgrade will give the residents a proper leisure.

Earlier, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) had announced an Integrated Coastal Community Development initiative as part of the Chennai Shoreline Renourishment and Revitalisation Project. It proposed more elaborate amenities such as food courts, cycle tracks and open-air theatres along four stretches, including Tiruvottiyur, Kasimedu, Injambakkam–Akkarai and Kovalam. However, that plan stalled after the National Green Tribunal raised questions about compliance with Coastal Regulation Zone norms.

Officials clarified that the present proposal for Thazhankuppam is not an extravagant makeover but a modest intervention within permissible limits, designed to serve local communities. "This is about improving everyday recreation for nearby residents and not about creating a Marina-scale attraction, which is not possible," said Katta Ravi Teja.