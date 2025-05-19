At Rs 10/kg, tomatoes have never looked more appealing

CHENNAI: One of the staple vegetables in Indian cooking – for both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes – tomatoes are being sold for a song. Around 1,500 tonnes of tomatoes arrive at the Koyambedu wholesale market daily.

On Monday, this red wonder is being priced at Rs 10, Rs 7 and Rs 5 per kilogram as per the first, second, and third quality respectively.

“The dip in vegetable prices can be attributed to the increase in yield and supply, in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Usually during summer, vegetable prices fall but last year this time, prices stood at Rs 60/kg,” said SS Muthukumar, president, Koyambedu Semi Wholesale Vegetable Traders Association.

Vegetables to Koyambedu market come from Hosur, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Dindigul and Tirunelveli.

The prices have decreased for other green vegetables too. A kilogram of bitter gourd is priced at Rs 25/kg, okra is sold at Rs 20 and drumstick costs Rs 20 in the market. “Though the prices have decreased, the flow of people has reduced to the market when compared to the yesteryears. Online sale of vegetables has hit our businesses. Most city-folks avoid coming to the market. If they come in person, the price would be even lesser for the vegetables,” he pointed out.

Agreeing with him was Nellai Kannan, another seller at the market, who added: “Sales are normal in my shop. There is no increase due to the fall in prices.”