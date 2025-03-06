Assam trio arrested in Chennai with heroin, morphine; absconding meth peddler held

CHENNAI: A trio from Assam were caught with narcotics, including heroin, by the Egmore police. In another case, the Chetpet police arrested an absconding accused in a meth peddling case.

In the case registered by Egmore police, the trio - Habibur Rahman (32), Dildar Hussain (22), and Reikibul Islam (20) - from Nagaon district in Assam were intercepted by the police near Egmore railway station based on a tip-off.

On checking their bags, the officials found three grams of heroin, eight grams of morphine, and two kg of gutkha. All three of them were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.

In another case, the Chetpet police arrested a 25-year-old man, an absconding accused in a methamphetamine peddling case in which five persons were arrested. While four of them were arrested on February 7, one of the main accused, S Balahari (26), was arrested on February 14.

The police, who were looking for other accused in the case, secured R Manikandan (25) of Korattur and seized three grams of methamphetamine from him.